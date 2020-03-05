Danny Ray Taylor of Madison, Va. passed away on February 28, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on February 13, 1941, in Princeton, West Virginia, to the late Louise Dobbins and Ray Hardy Taylor. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1959 and eventually moved to Washington, D.C. to work. Danny worked at many federal agencies ending his career at FDIC. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marty Wallace Taylor, along with his sons, Christopher and wife, DeAnna, of Marshall, Va., Mark of Middletown, Va., and D. Scott and wife, Jennifer, of Middletown, Va. Danny also leaves five grandchildren, Seth, Jordan, Rachel, Benjamin, and Charlotte, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins; and long -time family friend, Ronald L. Bowers of Warrenton, Va. Danny's ashes will be interred in W.Va. at a later date. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Etlan United Methodist Church. Donations may be given in Danny's memory to the charity of your choice.
