Ann Marie Belle Turner, 82, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 19, 1937, to the late Tonley Henry Fields and Linda Belle Carter Fields. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Randolph Turner Jr.; and two sons, Jerome and Maurice Turner. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Turner and friend, Charles Slaughter, and Synnovia Jackson and husband, Dennis, all of Madison; three sons, Richard Turner and wife, Doris, of Culpeper, Ivan Turner and friend, Yvonne, of Madison, and Reggie Turner and wife, Michelle, of Leesburg; Tobie Turner, wife of the late Maurice Turner; one sister, Rebecca Carpenter of Madison; two brothers, Joseph Fields of Salisbury, Md., and Charles Fields and wife, Mary, of Richmond, Va., 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, with interment at Rock Hall Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Ann Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.