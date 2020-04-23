September 3, 1923 - Sunday, April 19, 2020 Phyllis Annette Wall, 96, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Stanardsville. She was born on September 3, 1923, to the late Jacob Jacobson and Florence Edith Burt Jacobson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Errol Wall; two sisters; and special friend, Earl Sneed. She was a world traveler, avid reader, and loved to play bridge. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy E. Gentry and husband, Bill of Madison; son, Louis E. Wall and wife, Connie of South Haven, Mich.; brother, Roger Jacobson and wife Rose of Little Falls, Minn.; sister, Kay Magner and husband Denny of Cohasset, Minn.; six grandchildren, Scott Wall, Rob Wall, Christine Pepper, Jason Wall, David Gentry, and Katie Gentry Becerra. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

