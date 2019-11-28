Iva Maxine Weaver, 78, of Oak Pak, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Autumn Care of Madison. She was the daughter of the late William Bandor Dixon and Alysie Seale Dixon. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Page and Peggy O'Donnell. She was a longtime member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She loved working outside, gardening, cutting wood, repairing lawn mowers and even tractors. There were no chore that she would not do and loved it. She is survived by her husband, Hugh Edward Weaver for over 54 years; nieces, Patti O'Donnell and Ann Mason, both of Oak Park; nephew, Billy Mason of West Virginia; and a very special friend, Donna Dyer of Oak Park. A graveside funeral service was held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church conducted by Don Hughes. Hugh would like to thank all the staff of Autumn Care for the love and kindness given to Iva. Memorial contributions may be given to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Steve Grayson, P.O Box 392, Madison, VA 22727.
