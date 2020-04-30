Lisa Naomi Saenz Wilson, 47, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home. She was born on October 2, 1972 to Deborah Madsene Wilson and Ronald Bruce Wilson. She was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Andrew Myers. She is survived by her parents; a daughter, Briana Lynn Myers; a granddaughter, Jane Aleese Wenzel; three sisters, twins, Rachel Herman and Sarah Kinker, and Patricia Saenz; and a half-brother, Ricardo Saenz. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In memory
