Thomas William Wise, 90, of Culpeper, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 31, 1929, to the late Lewis Wise and Maude Weaver Wise. He was also preceded in death by a son, Randolph Wise; stepdaughter, Margaret McAdams; brothers, John Wise and Jesse Wise; and sisters, Ethel Luskey, Ellen Cauffman, and Beulah Sharpio. He is survived by companion, Helen Frazier; daughter, Darlene S. Zeller; sons, Wayne Wise and wife, Linda, and Steve Wise and wife, Sharon, stepsons, Henry L. Jenkins and wife, Charlene, and Curtis G. Jenkins and wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Kimberly Bradley and Steven Wise; and great-grandchildren, Aaron Diggs, Brian Diggs, Brandon Cureton, Sierra Wise, and Lacy Mae Wise. A graveside service will be held at the Wise Family Cemetery conducted by Pastor Josh Shifflett.

