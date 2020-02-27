Davis Chamlin Woodward, 71, of Banco, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 27, 1948, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Charlie Davis and Carrie Virginia Woodward. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Woodward; two sons, Davis Allen (Michelle) and Donald Wayne (Christy); five special grandsons, Justin, Jeremy, Jacob, Joshua and Jason Woodward; a special granddaughter, Lillie Ann Woodward, all of Madison, Va.; brothers, Blane, Jesse, Glen and Phillip Woodward; sister, Rose Southerland and many cousins, relatives and friends. The family would like to thank his special cousins, James and Mary Lee Sisk, Richard and Buddy Woodward, Dorothy Rider for their visits, food, prayers and for always being there for him, it meant so much. They also want to send a special thank you to Roy Lee and Margaret Jenkins for all their help, visits, prayers, and for being there for us during this difficult time. Special thanks to our Pastor, Dale Freeman and all our friends at Fellowship Baptist Church for all their cards, visits, thoughts and prayers. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hospice of the Piedmont for all their help and excellent care. According to his wishes there will be no service.
To plant a tree in memory of Davis Woodward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.