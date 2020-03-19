On Friday March 6, 2020, Dorothy Jean "DJ" Melander Wright, of Wolftown, Virginia, passed away peacefully, at the age of 67. She is survived by her husband, Steve, and daughter, Katie Hutchins. www.preddyfuneralhomes.com
