November 4, 1965 - Friday, February 7, 2020 Ralph Anthony Yates Sr., 54, of Brightwood, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1965, to the late James Spencer Yates and Doris Elizabeth Clore Yates. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Yates and two sisters, Juanesta Yates and Darrie Hughes. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Ernestine Nelson Yates; one son, Ralph Jr.; four daughters, Rayven Yates, Rayngisha Yates, Ellen Nelson, and Phoebe Nelson; a sister, Denise Brown (Robert); three grandchildren, Jakira Nelson Barbour, Isaiah Yates, and Lilyana Brown; and devoted brother-in-law, Chris Nelson. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Preddy Funeral Home 59 Edgewood School Lane, Madison, Va.
