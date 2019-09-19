Mae Weaver Yowell died peacefully at home on September 5, 2019, at age 103. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lovel Weaver and Viola Yowell Weaver; husband, Theodore Yowell; and daughter, Sandra Lillard. She is survived by her daughter, Myrtice Stephenson; son, Gary Yowell; son-in-law, Grant Lillard; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Etlan Methodist Church cemetery conducted by the Rev. Henry Daniel Aylor. The family will receive friends after the service in the social hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or a charity of your choice.
