Although Jacob Sacra’s crowning achievement stole the show from the county’s perspective, he wasn’t the only Mountaineer in the state mix.
Three of his teammates—Sam Pequignot (113 pounds), Jack Bourdon (138) and Christian Corbin (220)—all qualified from the previous weekend’s region to earn their entries to the state event.
Of the three, Pequignot acquitted himself the best.
The junior, and first-year member of Madison’s wrestling team, placed sixth after going 2-3 over the course of the two-day event.
His teammates weren’t as fortunate. Corbin won a match before bowing out, but Bourdon went two and out.
Pequignot, who won the region and finished second at the district, received a bye in the first round and prepared for his quarterfinal match against Alleghany’s Victor Goldberg.
When they met in the quarters, Goldberg won by fall (3:50) to send Pequignot into the consolations.
Pequignot rebounded with two straight victories. First, he pinned Tyler Herron of Central (2:05) and did likewise to John Battle’s Christopher Johnson (1:54) which advanced Pequignot into the consolation semifinals.
That’s where James River’s Chase Cuddy turned Pequignot to his back at the 2:19 mark to send Pequignot into the match for fifth place.
Pequignot faced Arcadia’s Angel Vasquez who won by fall (1:58) to end Pequignot’s state ride.
He finished the season with an overall record of 28-22 and hopefully returns next season as a senior.
Corbin began the tournament well. He opened with a win by fall over Floyd County’s Paul Addison to advance to the quarterfinals where he battled Bluestone’s Neil Clayton. Clayton quickly forced Corbin to his back for the fall at 0:43.
In the consolations, Corbin—due to an injured shoulder—was forced to forfeit the match to John Battle’s Jonah Walch which ended Corbin’s tournament and career at Madison.
This season, Corbin finished second at both the district and region and complied a record of 27-12. He sat out his junior year due to an injury.
As a sophomore he enjoyed his best season. He compiled a record of 41-12, was third in the region, and qualified for the state where he did not place.
As a freshman his record was 11-7.
Corbin, one of three seniors on this year’s Madison squad, amassed a career record of 79-31.
Bourdon, also a senior, went two and out in Salem. He tangled with Travis Wyatt of Nottoway who pinned him in 3:34, and in the consolations he faced Gordon Long of Poquoson who ended Bourdon’s run with a win by fall at 1:37.
A quick study whose style was always aggressive, Bourdon wrestled just two seasons at Madison. As a junior, he compiled a record of 19-15 with 14 of those victories by fall. This season, he tallied an impressive 30-18 record with 27 of those victories by fall, making his career record 49-33.
The team’s other senior, David Barringer, missed the region event and therefore did not qualify for the state tournament. He finished his senior season with an even, 14-14, record.
As thrilling as Sacra’s achievement clearly was, and is, coupled with the rise of Pequignot to the team, what wasn’t new was the event’s team winners. For the second straight year, Grundy won 1A, Poquoson claimed 2A, and New Kent was crowned the king of 3A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.