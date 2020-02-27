It had just the stuff that Hollywood’s sports movies are made of.
The setting was last weekend’s combined 1A/2A and 3A state wrestling tournament at its traditional venue, the Salem Civic Center.
From a local perspective, both the plot and the final act involved Madison heavyweight Jacob Sacra, who hoped to become the school’s fifth state wrestling champion in its history.
As an extra layer of drama, if successful, he would be the first Mountaineer to win it as an underclassman.
Then, too, there was the family factor.
He had in his corner his head coach and father, Mike Sacra, and first-year assistant coach Michael Foster.
The Mountaineer sophomore faced the defending 2A state champion, senior Will Moss of Marion—this same adversary who defeated Sacra at last year’s event in the semifinals. Moss went on to win the title and Sacra, then a freshman, went on to finish third.
Now, a year later, the two met again with the heavyweight title on the line, and in the final bout of the two-day tournament.
But wait, the plot thickens.
Not only was the Sacra v. Moss bout the final of the event, but it also represented the last bout for Mike Sacra as a coach. Earlier this year, he announced that this season would be his last.
After 28 years on the job—and only the second coach in the program’s history—he was set to coach his final—and perhaps most dramatic—bout.
As the action unfolded, the two heavyweights gave Hollywood’s writers plenty of material.
After a scoreless first-period, the drama intensified in the second when the defending champion scored the bout’s first points with a reversal to lead 2-0.
But Sacra soon tied the match after first being awarded a penalty point and then adding an escape.
He and Moss returned to battle on their feet. In the waning seconds of the period, Moss attempted a toss that would have taken Sacra down and likely turned his shoulders to the mat.
But Sacra rolled through the maneuver, time expired and the score remained unchanged.
Time to exhale, but no time to go to the lobby.
The final act continued when Sacra chose the down position to start the third period.
He soon scored an escape and led 3-2.
Back on their feet, he and Moss locked horns like rams—both vying to create even the slightest advantage in position.
Finding none and the clock continuing to tick, Moss realized he had to force the action and get a takedown.
He took a shot in desperation that Sacra easily countered and turned into a takedown of his own.
Sacra, up 5-2, now worked from the top position.
All he had to do was prevent Moss from executing a roll and turning Sacra to his back, which was exactly what had happened a year ago when Moss, who trailed Sacra 4-0, scored a reversal and put Sacra on his back where he was stuck.
Moss went for the roll, but Sacra kept position and balance which, as an unintended consequence, trapped Moss to his back.
And there would be no wiggling free this time.
The referee slapped the mat to signal the end by fall at the 5:23 mark.
After the two shook hands and the referee raised Sacra’s arm in victory, a rarely emotional Sacra and a heavyweight among heavyweights, celebrated with a victory dash into the more-than-able arms of his head coach.
The climax of the show was perfect: the younger Sacra had just won a state title which avenged a loss from a year ago in the process, and the elder had just capped a long—and outstanding—coaching career which amassed in excess of 450 victories and concluded with the crowning of his fifth and final state champion.
How does the coach put it all in perspective?
“It’s still soaking in,” said Sacra. “It is one of those special moments and not a lot of people get to coach their kids. Considering it was my last match, it was a very special moment.”
And this one was obviously close to home.
“We had a large turnout from our family,” said Coach Sacra. “This state tournament was a real good experience for [Jacob]. To win the first time that you are in the finals and to have beaten the second, third and fourth place kids [in the process] says a lot about [Jacob’s] resiliency.”
The younger Sacra is now the fifth member of an elite group known as Madison’s state wrestling champions.
The list began in 2000 when George Webb IV won the title at 145 pounds. In 2006, Tommy Frazier became the second Mountaineer to win a state championship and he did so as the team’s heavyweight. In 2009, Tyler Atwell (140 pounds) made it a trio, and in 2011 Anthony Jewett (160) made it a foursome.
Webb, Frazier and Atwell were seniors when they won titles and Jewett was a junior.
And now the fifth to join that elite group, Jacob Sacra, did so as a sophomore which means he has the potential to become the school’s first ever two—or possibly even three—time state champion.
Still, there’s one more twist to add to Sacra’s run to the state title.
He entered the tournament with a record of 39-3 of which 29 of those victories were by fall and 10 by forfeit. Two of his three losses were by decision and the other by fall.
With a dose of irony, Sacra worked his way to the state finals not by pinning his opponents in customary fashion, but by winning decisions for the first time this season.
In the quarterfinals, he claimed a lackluster, 3-2, decision over Nottoway’s Raekwon Parker, and in the semifinals, he faced James River’s Levi Walker whom Sacra had pinned during the regular season back on Dec. 21 in 3:48.
In the bout against Walker with a trip to the finals on the line, it took an overtime period to determine the winner.
And it wasn’t without some degree of controversy.
Scoreless at the end of the first period, the second appeared headed that way as well until just 15 seconds remained. That’s when Walker negotiated what looked like an escape and a one-point lead.
But after some discussion among the officials, Walker’s maneuver was ruled a reversal, so he led 2-0.
Before the period expired, Sacra scored an escape to make it 2-1.
He added an escape in the third to tie the match which is how regulation ended.
After a scoreless sudden victory segment, the two 30-second periods of overtime were implemented.
Sacra had choice and chose down. He scored an escape and led 3-2.
Then it was Walker’s turn to choose. He chose down and hoped to work an escape, but Sacra kept control throughout the 30 seconds which lifted him to victory, 3-2.
And in the championship finals against Moss, it looked like Sacra would have to go the distance for the third time in the tournament until he pulled the plug with just 37 seconds remaining, or at the 5:23 mark.
In total, Sacra concluded this season with an overall record of 42-3; he won the Bull Run District where he was named the district’s “Wrestler of the Year”; he followed with a region championship—his second in as many tries; and he capped the season with the state title in Salem.
As a freshman, he was first in the district, first in the region, third in the state and compiled a season record of 45-3.
Now, after two seasons, his career record is 87-6.
As he sets his sights on his next goals, his father—but former coach—will watch from a little farther distance than at mat side.
But should Sacra claim another state title, the older Sacra is the person into whose arms he will likely leap.
And the person best prepared to embrace a heavyweight.
Truly, Hollywood could not have written a better script.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.