Swim-Luke Wintersgill

Luke Wintersgill won the state championship in the 100 yard breaststroke in last week’s State Championships in Richmond.

 John T. Berry

Mountaineers competed at the VHSL Class 2 Swimming and Diving Championship Feb. 19.

The boys team of Connor McClelland, Luke Wintersgill, Irwin Carter and John Smith finished sixth in the 200 yard relay with a time of 1:53.61. Wintersgill finished fifth in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:10.38 and first in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.72. McClelland finished sixth in the one meter dive with a score of 269.85 and ninth in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.93. David Hamilton finished 12th in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:48.46. The boys team of John Smith, McClelland, Aiden Chada and Wintersgill finished fifth in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.02. Smith finished 14th in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:18.71. The boys team of Carter, Hunter Allen, Nate Herrman and Chada finished 12th in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:19.19.

The girls team of Emma Miller, Madison Foard, Kelsie Wintersgill and Rachel Utz finished 10th with a time of 2:12.98. Utz finished 13th in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 28.35 and 13th in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:03.83. Foard finished second in the one meter dive with a score of 364.55 and 12th in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:24.79. Wintersgill finished 12th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:17.49 and 11th in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.06. Frances Wood finished 15th in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 7:26.38. The girls team of Foard, Miller, Wintersgill and Utz finished 10th in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:57.47. The girls team of Miller, Abby Patterson, Hannah Davis and Alexis Steadle-Foster finished 15th in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 5:02.21.

Overall, the girls team finished 11 out of 29 teams with 75 points. The boys team finished seventh out of 31 teams with 128 points.

Tags

Load comments