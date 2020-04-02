Dear little Geckos, I miss you! I know we were not ready to say goodbye at school. Please remember: I believe in you. You will each grow to be great readers, writers and mathematicians. There is so much to explore! Never stop learning. I love you! Stay healthy and keep smiling!
