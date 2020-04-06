Dear Geometry Students,

Let me get straight to the point without veering off on a tangent. I wouldn’t want to take a roundabout way of expressing myself although I could approach this letter from many angles. If you dedicate yourself to learning in the upcoming weeks, then you will successfully complete the course. I could write the logically equivalent contrapositive for the preceding conditional, but let's just say that it comes off a bit negative. Therefore, I’ll keep it positive. I have no doubt that you will succeed, and I will certainly miss seeing all of you in class. Your effort, respect, and good humor throughout the year speaks volumes. I'm glad we did that field trip to play pool in December instead of saving it for the end of the year. Be well and be safe.

Drex

