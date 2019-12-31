Johnson, Martese

Martese Johnson

 Daily Progress photo

Martese Johnson

UVa student Martese Johnson bloodied during arrest by ABC agents
UVa student Martese Johnson bloodied during arrest by ABC agents
+3
UVa students protest after bloody ABC arrest at Corner; governor calls for state police investigation
UVa students protest after bloody ABC arrest at Corner; governor calls for state police investigation
VCU protesters show support for injured UVa student
VCU protesters show support for injured UVa student
Warner, Kaine and Toscano express concerns over UVa student's arrest
The Martese Johnson story: Calls go out for a shift at ABC
The Martese Johnson story: Calls go out for a shift at ABC
Load comments