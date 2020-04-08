Hey Fifth Graders,
You are an AMAZING group of students...filled with compassion, ideas, and purpose! World Changers for sure! I am so grateful for the time we’ve shared together and the memories that we’ve made! Each of you will always have a special place in my heart! Keep your heads up and always remember that I’ll be cheering for you!
Love,
Mrs. Ward
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.