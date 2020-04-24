Hello RES Kindergarten Soaring Eagles, I miss the opportunity to be with you and learn together. I’m missing and thinking of you daily! I have enjoyed connecting with many of you in different ways and continue to look forward to doing that. I hope that you are safe, healthy, and happy. Please enjoy this gift of extra time with your family. Don’t forget to get outside and play!
Love, Mrs. D’Agnese
