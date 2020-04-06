My dear students, how I wish we were at school today! Even though schools are not really focused on today; our real focus is the future. Think about it: it’s not just a cliché to say that you kids are our future. It’s the truth!
Our main goal at school is about trying to give you what you need to have your own personal amazing future: reading, math, patience, perseverance, how to flush the toilet, when to walk away, how to evaluate what is true, what to do when you don’t know something, and why we shouldn’t sniff markers.
And yet, the world is still filled with so many things I don’t know, which is why I choose to spend most of my time in a school- with you. Of course, right now, I can’t. So today, I’m going to sit here thinking about the future and thinking about you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.