Dear Fam Jam,
WE GOT THIS!
I want to be the first one to say Congrats to our rising 8th graders! Have a blast at AHS!
To my rising 6th and 7th graders we will get through this and hit the ground running in the ball. Remember who do you wanna be?
#loveandbelonging #power #fun #freedom
I love each of you. Remember Sutherland was just the building let's forge a new way to meet our needs!
Love,
Ms. Williams
