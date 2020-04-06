Dear Fam Jam,

WE GOT THIS!

I want to be the first one to say Congrats to our rising 8th graders! Have a blast at AHS!

To my rising 6th and 7th graders we will get through this and hit the ground running in the ball. Remember who do you wanna be?

#loveandbelonging #power #fun #freedom

I love each of you. Remember Sutherland was just the building let's forge a new way to meet our needs!

Love,

Ms. Williams

