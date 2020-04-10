To my FMS 7th grade students,

This was certainly not how this school year was to end. We were supposed to celebrate with a field trip and field days. Cupcakes and pizza. We were going to celebrate all of the successes that you guys have had this school year. Every single little success. Don’t think that because we don’t get to celebrate together that I won’t celebrate alone. I’m so proud of the hard work that you put in this year. You all grew so much and you are going to continue to grow and rise to the challenges in 8th grade. You should be proud and celebrate yourself.

Please stay home, stay healthy, stay safe and KEEP READING. We are Flucos, we’ll get through this. I miss you guys, but I’m always an email away.

