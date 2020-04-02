To mine and Ms. Halls's students, please know we are thinking about you and missing you every day!!! You guys mean so much to us and we will always be available for you. You can email us and we will respond ASAP. Ms. Hall and I are already working on a way to hold a 1 hr virtual lesson each weekday so that you can ask us questions and reach out with any concerns you have. You all have come so far this year and are such responsible students that we know you will get through this. Please remember that Ms. Hall and I always want to help you in any way we can and will continue to be here to support you, just in a different way.
Stay safe and well!!!
Love,
Mrs. Morgan and Ms. Hall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.