Fluco band, you're part of my family and I miss you. I know many of you feel this way too since we spend so much time together at school. Still, we need to look at this time in solitude as an opportunity to grow. Remember that sax great Sonny Rollins quit playing in public and and went to practice alone for years because he wasn't happy with his skill set. Set daily, weekly, and monthly goals. Plan how you can make yourself better. I am spending this time doing the things I've put off for most of my life — I'm reading, exercising, playing the piano, and trying to connect with life beyond work, games, food, and sleep. Don't miss out on the massive opportunity you have to build good habits. Because all you need for success is to believe in yourself, to find where you belong, and to build good habits.
