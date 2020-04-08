Hello Mountaineers!

I'm so sorry that I didn't have a chance to say goodbye to you all, as our time together this year ended so quickly. I hope that you are all doing well, and that you are remembering to be a bucket filler during your time at home. Help out where you can, and please continue to read each day. I miss each one of you so much, and look forward to seeing you all in the fall.

Love,

Mr. Coiner

