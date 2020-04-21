To my wonderful class:

I loved getting to know each and every one of you during our school year. I know it was cut short, and that’s made me very sad. Then, I think of all the memories we made in the classroom learning and growing with one another. Each of you taught me a little something throughout the year, as you were learning from me. Thank you for my memories and the lessons you taught me! I’m so proud of each of you and the accomplishes you made this year. I can’t wait to see how much more you all will grow in the coming years. Remember your perseverance and integrity as you learn at home with family, but also remember to make some fun memories with them during this time. I will be here cheering for each of you!

Much love,

Miss Mickelberry

