Hello students! I hope you guys are making the most of this time with your family and getting lots of fresh air on these beautiful days. I want you guys to keep pushing and working hard every day! I’m just a phone call or email away if you need help or just want to chat. I miss you all so much, but I know we’ll see each other soon!
Love, Ms. Walters
