Grading. It’s a common thread throughout America’s schools, but what does an A actually mean? I couldn’t tell you, but area schools want to help parents and students make sense of their grades.
I’ve been hearing about area schools shaking up grading practices and set out to see what that looks like and how it helps students and connects to equity. Teachers I spoke with said a new approach to grading changes their conversations with students.
“It’s a big change when students are thinking about learning, instead of about grades,” he said.
- Venable crossing guard among six recipients of state award
- City schools in talks with YMCA to partner on after-school program
- Tinker advocates for student free speech at UVa conference
- Albemarle County ready to add a student rep to School Board
- Sutherland up next for school name review
- Parents team up to renovate Walker teacher lounge
- The Virginia Mercury looked at a state law that’s capping school divisions’ ability to install more solar panels.
- The Pilot investigated a rogue Twitter account that posed as a Hampton Roads principal. It’s a wild ride.
- From the Clarion Ledger in Mississippi, a very good story about a segregated school district that was at the center of a Supreme Court case in 1965.
- The House of Delegates passed a bill to let teachers and other public sector employees collectively bargain.
- At the State of the Union last week, President Trump awarded a scholarship to a Philadelphia family. Turns out Ed Secretary Betsy DeVos would personally bankroll the girl’s education out of her own salary, per the 74.
- Even as Kobe Bryant became an international superstar, he stayed in touch with his high school English teacher. The New York Times has the story on their “enduring connection.”
- The Albemarle School Board will meet this Thursday for its monthly business meeting. Agenda here.
- Valentine’s Day is Friday. Some first-graders I met this week were very excited about it.
- The Charlottesville board will meet Feb. 20.
What else is going on this month? Let me know at kknott@dailyprogress.com.
