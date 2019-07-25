Masters of Soul will bring an evening of Motown style to the Wintergreen Music Festival at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort. The concert, part of the festival’s Fiery Fridays series, is $35.
This weekend’s MountainTop Masterworks concert, to be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Dunlop Pavilion, is “Grandeur & Glory.” Artistic director Erin Freeman will conduct the performances and also will present a pre-concert conversation — at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday — that’s free with the purchase of the $45 ticket.
Soprano Ariana Zukerman will perform, as will soloists from the Wintergreen Festival Vocal Intensive and members of the Richmond Symphony Chorus and the Oratorio Society of Virginia.
The 2019 Sing With Us! Chorus, which has been working with Freeman, will perform J.S. Bach’s “Cantata BWV 71, ‘Gott ist mein Konig.’” Sing With Us! is a five-day choir camp for adults filled with rehearsals, vocal technique classes and a German class before the performances on the MountainTop Masterworks program.
Felix Mendelssohn’s “Hear My Prayer” also is on the program, and the orchestra also will perform composer Louise Farrenc’s “Symphony No. 3 in G minor, Op. 36.”
Listeners who want to learn more about Ferrenc and her work can attend “Music 101: The Music & Legacy of Louise Farrenc” with Jim Lyon at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the resort’s Michael White Performance Center.
The Social Sundays series will travel to Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadow for this week’s “Vienna Lager, Meet Vienna Composer!” event at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be performed in honor of Devils Backbone’s Vienna Lager beer. The performance is on a pay-what-you-can basis.
At 7:30 p.m., “Academy in the Valley” will bring the festival’s Academy students to Rockfish Valley Community Center. Audience members may bring blankets and enjoy picnic dinners while they listen or sit at tables under the tent. The concert is free, but donations are appreciated.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile will be at Bold Rock Hard Cider from Monday through Aug. 4 as part of the festival. The mobile art collection contains a variety of works by Virginia artists, plus digital interactive features and hands-on activities to appeal to all ages.
The Wintergreen Music Festival continues through Aug. 4. For a complete festival schedule and tickets, visit wintergreen-music.org or dial (434) 361-0541.