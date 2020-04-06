Dear Students,
We miss you all! We were so sorry that we couldn't put on the big musical, THE MUSIC MAN, but we look forward to future shows down the road, and in the meantime, the teachers and staff at CHS love you all and miss you!
Stay safe, stay healthy, and we will see you all soon!
