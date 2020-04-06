Just wanted to give my second semester students a proper send off for summer. I hope you are all doing well. I hope you all have a great summer vacation. Please remember the fun times we had in class and all the things you learned. I know I will remember you all. This was a historic year that we all will never forget. The year SOLs were cancelled and school got out 2 months early. I miss you all. I’m an email away or a Zoom conversation away for anyone of you who wants to chat. Have a great summer!

