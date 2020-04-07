Hello classes. First and foremost, I hope you are all healthy and safe. If you need anything, please let me know. I have posted some "learning modules" in classroom that I think you will find beneficial. When completed, submit them as you usually would. I really miss you and wish this whole thing was just some awful dream. I'd like to say see you soon, but I'm afraid that is just not gonna happen. Please social distance.......especially at Food Lion. LOL
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.