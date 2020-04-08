Dear CAR Star Students,
I miss every one of you very much. I wish I could see you face-to-face and read to you. In the meantime, check out the Carysbrook Facebook page for some stories read by me for you to enjoy! I sure hope you all are reading everyday. Don’t ever forget how important it is to READ! I’m sure that someone in your family would LOVE for you to read to them!
Take care, stay well and I look forward to the day we can all be together at school again.
Your librarian,
Mr. Loving
