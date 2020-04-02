Flucos — During this unprecedented time I ask each of you to have patience, trust, belief, and know that if there is anything any of our staff at FCHS can do for you, we are only a phone call or email away! Check on your elderly neighbors, check on your friends and family daily. Take this time to relax, reflect, journal because one day you will look back and see how this made you and us as a county and country stronger. TOGETHER we are going to be fine!

Flucos — take care of each other, know that we miss you and never hesitate to contact us. We love you all!

