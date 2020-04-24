Hey Little Dragons! I miss seeing your bright faces everyday! I hope you are adjusting well to our new way of learning.I am working with Mrs. M. Taylor to come up with fun activities for you to do at home keeping your creativity and imagination awake!
Enjoy this time at home with your family!
To my 2nd graders: You are going to rock 3rd grade! Please say HI! and wave if you see me out and about! To my 1st graders and Kindergartners: I can't wait to see how much you have grown by the time we go back to school!
For all of my students: Remember to always do the right thing, even when no one is looking! I miss you and hope to get to see you soon!
Mrs. A. Shifflett
Innovation and FIT LAB Assistant
