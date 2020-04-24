Dear First Grade Students,
My heart is so sad that I didn’t get to say goodbye to you because our school year ended unexpectedly. I am so proud of the progress you’ve made as readers. Keep reading at home so you will continue to grow as a reader. When you come back to school in the fall you’ll be second graders and I’ll be waiting to welcome you back!
Mommy and Daddy will be your teachers for the rest of this school year. They are going to be amazed by your determination and hard work. Remember if things are easy you're not learning. Don’t give up when things are hard. Practice! Practice! Practice!
Teaching is hard work so you may have to help your parents get through this! Remind them you are worth all of this hard work!
Love,
Mrs. Arritt
