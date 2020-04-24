Dear Second Grade Students,
I am so proud of the work ethic you have developed. You learned to concentrate on your work even when there were lots of distractions. This skill will help you continue to learn at home.
You are smart, determined, and hard-working. I think about you every day and my heart is sad because I miss you so much. Mom and Dad are working hard to be your teachers. You may have to help them out since this is new territory. Show them you are ready to learn by being patient, respectful, and kind. Give them a hug and thank them for being your teachers.
I’m so thankful that I work at NGES so I can see you next year. In the fall you’ll be third graders. I’ll be looking for you. I may even be lucky enough to be one of your teachers.
Love,
Mrs. Arritt
