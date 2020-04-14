Hello to My Kindercuties!

I have missed each one of you since I had to quickly leave our classroom. I know things have been a little strange and maybe a little scary since we haven’t been together. Remember that even when we aren’t together I am always thinking about you and sending you happy thoughts! Try your best each day! Make sure to explore, play games and find time to read! I love you and can’t wait to see you soon!

Love,

Mrs. Dickey

