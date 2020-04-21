You are all so amazing. I have missed each of you more than you know. Our time together was cut short, but that just makes all the other fun times we had together even more special! Since you don't get to hear how funny I am at school right now, here is a joke for you until I can see you again: Q- What do cows read in the morning? A- The mooospaper! Stay safe, and keep reading!
