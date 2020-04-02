Howdy and happy spring, y'all!
I'm sad our school year ended this way. It feels unfinished because we didn't get to say our goodbyes and good lucks. But, we also have an opportunity to spend more time with our families and learn in different ways. Cook a recipe and figure out how to half it or double it. What's something in our community that you want to change? Find a solution. And practice your multiplication! (plz & ty)
I hope you use this time to help your parents/guardians, start a hobby, clean/organize your room, and bond with your siblings (if you have them). Call your grandparents. Draw, doodle, color. Email me!
Even though we left school too soon, I know you're ready for 8th grade. Never forget that I care about your future. I've got a hug for you when I see you again!
S. Bush
