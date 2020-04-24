To My Nathanael Greene Primary Students,

Oh how I miss your smiling faces each morning walking into school off the bus! Your smiles and hugs were always the best way to start my day. Our school building just isn't the same without you, it's very quiet. I hope that you are enjoying some extra time at home with your families. Don't forget to continue to read each day and get outside for a little extra recess. Your teachers have been working very hard to plan learning tasks for you to continue your learning at home. This year, you have accomplished many great things and I know when you return back in the fall, you will be ready to tackle the next new adventure in school.

My second graders — I am sad that our time together was curt short but I know that you will be amazing third graders next!

