To My Nathanael Greene Primary Students,
Oh how I miss your smiling faces each morning walking into school off the bus! Your smiles and hugs were always the best way to start my day. Our school building just isn't the same without you, it's very quiet. I hope that you are enjoying some extra time at home with your families. Don't forget to continue to read each day and get outside for a little extra recess. Your teachers have been working very hard to plan learning tasks for you to continue your learning at home. This year, you have accomplished many great things and I know when you return back in the fall, you will be ready to tackle the next new adventure in school.
My second graders — I am sad that our time together was curt short but I know that you will be amazing third graders next!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.