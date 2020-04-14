Hello Dragons!

I hope you and your families are doing well. I know change

can be hard, but remember that learning can take place in

many different forms: following a recipe, writing a letter,

taking a nature walk…so many possibilities! One thing I have

learned is that is that there are so many different, fun ways to

communicate with you on the computer! Be kind to one another, and

try to help your parents by doing what they ask you to do.

Remember that you are all loved and missed everyday!

-Mrs. Davis

Tags

Load comments