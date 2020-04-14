Hello Dragons!
I hope you and your families are doing well. I know change
can be hard, but remember that learning can take place in
many different forms: following a recipe, writing a letter,
taking a nature walk…so many possibilities! One thing I have
learned is that is that there are so many different, fun ways to
communicate with you on the computer! Be kind to one another, and
try to help your parents by doing what they ask you to do.
Remember that you are all loved and missed everyday!
-Mrs. Davis
