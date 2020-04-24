Hello Dragons!

I hope you and your families are doing well. I know change can be hard, but remember that learning can take place in many different forms: following a recipe, writing a letter, taking a nature walk…so many possibilities! One thing I have learned is that is that there are so many different, fun ways to communicate with you on the computer! Be kind to one another, and try to help your parents by doing what they ask you to do.

Remember that you are all loved and missed everyday!

-Mrs. Davis

