Dear RES Eagles,
I miss you all so much, I miss your hugs, your smiles, your laughter and jokes. You were not just students in classrooms, lunchrooms or on my bus, You were "my kids" because everyone of you became a part of my heart. Keep reading, the more you read the more adventures you will take. Love you all!
Mrs. Dickerson
