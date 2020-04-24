Dear students,
It is difficult to find words to express how much I miss you all. Please know that I am thinking of you and doing my best to find creative ways for us to connect during this closure. Let's try to write each other, call each other, and open our minds to new ways of learning.
While it is easy to become overwhelmed by the sudden separation, let's not allow the things we cannot control to interfere with what we can control. Perhaps we can use this time to dive deeper into that which truly interests us — discovering new passions that we may never have known existed were it not for our current, collective solitude.
Sending love and warmest wishes for your health and happiness,
Ms. Durlacher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.