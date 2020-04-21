Dear students (my explorers),
I wanted to take the time to wish each of you a wonderful summer. I miss each of you and miss learning from you. My students teach me new things all of the time. Thank you for the giggles and the wonderful adventure we call school. I miss you all. Until I see you again, keep exploring. I can't wait to hear what you have learned (and how many teeth you have lost).
