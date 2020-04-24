Hi to all my Little Dragons,

I miss you and I’m so sad that our time together has been put on hold. Keep smiling and have lots of fun learning at home. Remember sometimes our plans change and that is OK just remember what our good buddies tell us...Be Responsible, Make a Good Plan, Work Hard, Share the Power, Listen, Work Together, and always make sure you have Balance.

Love ya,

Mrs. Frye

