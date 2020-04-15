Hi to all my Little Dragons,
I miss you and I’m so sad that our time together has been put on hold. Keep smiling and have lots of fun learning at home. Remember sometimes our plans change and that is OK just remember what our good buddies tell us...Be Responsible, Make a Good Plan, Work Hard, Share the Power, Listen, Work Together, and always make sure you have Balance.
Love ya,
Mrs. Frye
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.