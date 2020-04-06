Dear fabulous first graders,

We may not be together, but you are still part of our hearts. You are the sweetest group of friends and we feel so lucky to have worked with you this year. We miss you so much! You have all worked hard this year, and we are proud of how much you have learned. Try to keep learning something new every day. Be kind to your family and stay well. You are loved! xoxoxo

All our hearts,

Mrs. Garrett & Mrs. Perrault

Go Central STARS !

Tags

Load comments