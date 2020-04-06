During this very challenging time, I would like to send a message to my 2nd Graders at Orange Elementary School. Stay strong little Cheetahs! Remember no matter where we are in this world We are a Team! I am thinking about each one of you every day. Listen to your parents, complete your school work daily, and remember Be Safe, Be Responsible, and Be Respectful. I love you!

Mrs. Dudley

