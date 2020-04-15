My dearest pals,
I miss you all SO much! It is incredibly devastating that our year together ended so abruptly, but this crazy, weird time will end before we know it. What I will miss the most is your stories of what you are doing at home, so please keep me updated! I want to hear about all the crafts, learning, reading, farming, pets, family, fishing, and other home adventures that keep you busy. Despite missing you, I’ve been preparing for Baby Boy Hill, walking with Lance, and spending time with Mr. Hill. Our favorite things to do together are play our Switch and watch movies. Even though we lost so much time together, remember this: "Work hard and be kind," and I guarantee you will find success.
“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them,” Walt Disney.
Sending my love,
Mrs. Amy Hill
